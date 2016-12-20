Robin Thicke Pictures Surface As He Becomes Emotional At Father’s Funeral

On Monday, pop singer Robin Thicke was pictured as the emotions of the loss of his father, Alan Thicke, swept over him during the funeral service.

At the ceremony in Santa Bara, California, the “Blurred Lines” singer was surrounded by family and friends – including his 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robin Thicke wore an all-black suit with a pair of sunglasses while volunteering to act as pallbearer. He was pictured carrying his late father’s casket into the hearse.

See the photos of Robin Thicke here.

Alan Thicke passed away on December 13 after a sudden heart attack. He was best known for his role on the hit ABC Television series Growing Pains in which he portrayed Jason Seaver.

The late actor leaves behind his wife Tanya Callau to whom he was married for more than ten years as well as his three sons Brandon (41), Robin (39), and Carter (19).

A source close to the family shared that Grammy nominated musician Robin Thicke took the lead in controlling the funeral proceedings.

“[Robin has] been a rock for the family,” said a source. “Carter is obviously still very dazed and so is their other brother. Robin is the on taking the lead and organizing everything with Alan’s Wife, Tanya.”

“He’s been spearheading all of this and remained strong and is keeping the focus to help the family plow through this,” said the source.

The memorial was a star-studded crowd that came to pay their respects to Alan Thicke’s family. Leonardo DiCaprio, who appeared alongside Thicke in one of his first acting roles on Growing Pains, attended the service and posted a heartfelt message on Facebook to share kind words about the late actor.

“Alan was a devoted father, husband, friend, and role model. He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives – including mine. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Alan early in my career.

He continued by writing: “He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude. I’ve seen him a number of times over the years and when Alan Thicke walked in the room, quite frankly, no one was cooler. I miss him already – my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Thicke family during this difficult time.”

R.I.P. Alan Thicke.

MORE Alan Thicke: Alan Thicke Honored at Star-Studded Memorial | Ashley Johnson Pays Tribute to Her TV Father Alan Thicke | More Details Come Out About Robin Thicke’s Relationship With His Father

[H/T Daily Mail]