Rob Kardashian Welcomes In The New Year With Adorable Snap With Daughter

Rob Kardashian celebrated the New Years by sharing a picture of his newborn daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, and the photo it totally adorable. The reality star was photographed while cradling his baby girl as she clutched on to his shoulder.

The 29-year-old posted the photo with the caption simply, “2017,” followed by two emojis.

2017 😈😈 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Rob has clearly been keeping his family close following his recent health scare. The E! News star drove himself to the emergency room last week after having issues with his diabetes, and since the incident, he has been regularly posting pictures on social media featuring Blac Chyna and his daughter.

On New Year’s Eve, Rob hung out with his fiancé Blac Chyna. The two documented their holiday festivities in an Instagram video. The on-again, off-again lovebirds filmed themselves grooving to some music while using a Snapchat filter.

Rob posted the video with the caption: “Happy New Years woohoo! Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe! Ciaooooo.”

Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

Earlier on New Year’s day, the couple went on a hike. Both Rob and Chyna shared videos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Rob posted the video with the caption: “2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name – robphuckedme.”

2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name – 👻 robphuckedme A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Just last week, a source close to Rob Kardashian said that he “hasn’t been taking care of himself, and that’s why he’s now sick again.”

The insider continued by saying: “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Even though the two have had many highly publicized disputes, Rob and Chyna have indicated that they want to salvage their relationship. Reports surfaced on Thursday that they were now seeking couples counseling.

From the looks of Rob and Chyna’s social media posts celebrating the new year, the two seem to be on much better terms now than they were earlier in December.

What was your reaction after seeing Rob Kardashian’s adorable snap with his daughter?

