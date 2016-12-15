Rob Kardashian Smooches On Blac Chyna While Literally Showering Her With Money

Life is good for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna right now. On Wednesday, the couple shared videos on social media showing Rob showering Chyna with money while having a steamy makeout session.

#BlacChyna #RobKardashian #ChyRo #BabyKardashianTakeTwo

“Chyna is about to be so mad at me,” 29-year-old Rob said before tossing a huge stack of $100 bills in Chyna’s face.

While Chyna appeared irritated at first, the 28-year-old former stripper changed her tune quickly. The couple, who recently gave birth to their first child, Dream Kardashian, started smothering one another in kisses.

The couple have been on cloud nine on the heels of the recent announcement that E! news gave the greenlight to their reality series for a second season, according to Us Weekly.

Jeff Olde, the EVP of programming and development at E! said: “Rob and Chyna’s romance struck such a chord with our viewers, who were engaged in their story even before we started filming the first season. We are excited to share the next chapter of their story.”

Rob shared one of the photos from their makeout session on Instagram. He posted the snap with the caption: “Get off mee lol.”

The second season is set to air in 2017. Sources close to the couple revealed earlier this week that Rob and Chyna have set a wedding date, so it’s possible that there will be footage from the preparation in the new episodes.

“They’re getting married! [And] there’s a date,” Chyna’s lawyer Walter Mosley said. However, Mosley added that he was “not at liberty” to share the exact date of the wedding.

A insider close to Rob and Chyna also said: “They are planning on getting married next summer but haven’t planned anything else. They want to work it out with E! for another season of the show first.”

Be sure to check out the Rob & Chyna Baby Special on Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m. on E!

