Rob Kardashian Posts Photos Of Dream And Blac Chyna Following Hospitalization

Following his hospitalization on Wednesday for complications related to his diabetes, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos of his family, the first time since the medical event.

My babies 😍😍 look at my babies chunky face lol 😭😍💕 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:03am PST

We’re relieved to see that Rob has gotten through this medical emergency and can get back to sharing photos of his family. It’s tough to say what this Instagram post means for Rob and his tumultuous relationship with Chyna, especially considering she was left out of holiday festivities on Christmas morning, but it looks like this emergency has helped Rob take stock of what’s important in his life.

In addition to the photo above, Rob couldn’t help but post a few more photos of his daughter Dream celebrating the holidays.

Just me and Dream💙💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:37pm PST

Goodnight 👍 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:18pm PST

Hopefully this marks a shift towards the positive with Rob and Chyna, as a Kardashian family insider says that it was Rob’s attempt at coping with his romantic drama prevented him from taking care of himself properly.

The source said, “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed,” adding, “And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Here’s hoping the best for Rob and Chyna’s relationship, if only for his health.

