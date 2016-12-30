Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna In Relationship Counseling

After a rollercoaster of a December, it looks like Rob Kardashian and his fiancé Blac Chyna are working on fixing their relationship. The new parents have had issues of trusting each other in the past, which has resulted in plenty of public fights. According to InTouch Weekly, the two have decided on couples counseling to help make things better for the family.

The latest fight between Kardashian and Chyna was possibly one of their most public brawls during the time they have been together. Just before Christmas, Chyna’s Instagram was hacked. The hacker then posted misleading texts and photos that angered Kardashian. So, in response to his anger, Chyna decided to take their month old baby, Dream Kardashian, as well as all her their stuff and leave Kardashian’s house.

Eventually, the two made up, but the fight only added stress to their relationship. Now, Kardashian’s famous family doesn’t seem to want anything to do with Chyna, and she wasn’t invited to the family Christmas party. It’s a situation where counseling will certainly help the pair.

A source close to the family says, “Rob acknowledges that he has these ups and downs, and it’s stressful around the holidays.” What’s more, the source says that Kardashian won’t ask his family for help or advice when he is going through tough times, especially when it comes to his relationship with Chyna.

All of the stress that comes with having a rocky relationship, on top of the regular Kardashian family drama, can cause some serious problems for Kardashian. Recently, he had a complication with his diabetes and was rushed to the hospital. Due to the stress and depression of the last month, he hasn’t been taking care of himself. This could be deadly given his condition.

Hopefully, the couples counseling will help Kardashian and Chyna work out their issues. This can only help make things better, and healthier, for everyone in the family.

[H/T InTouch Weekly]