Rihanna Debuts In Trailer For Bates Motel’s Final Season

After being announced as joining the cast for the final season of Bates Motel, fans of the show and of the source material have been waiting to catch their first glimpse of Rihanna.

A new trailer released online previews the upcoming season for A&E‘s adaptation of Psycho, revealing the first look at the pop star’s take on Marion Crane.

The trailer does well of recapping the events that took place before, showing Norman Bates’ slip into madness, his struggles with the personification of his mother.

It even hints at the famous shower scene from the original film by Alfred Hitchcock.

We already learned the final season will begin airing ahead of the earlier announced date of March, and the trailer confirms it will begin airing on February 20.

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously said to Yahoo that, “The episodes that [Rihanna’s] in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and, really, it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”

Watch the the two versions of Hitchcock’s famous characters begin to collide at the end of the month.