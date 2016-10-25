Rihanna And Drake’s Backup Dancer Has Gone Missing

One of Rihanna and Drake’s backup dancers, Shirlene Quigley, has gone missing.

Quigley was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sunday getting on a bus in New York at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shirlenes’ father, who receives a call from his daughter every night, grew concerned when he did not hear from Shirlene, according to E! News.

The police have been working around the clock to find Shirlene. In order to provide assistance, 28-year-old pop superstar Rihanna posted on Instagram to raise awareness for her backup dancer and friend’s recent disappearance.

Rihanna posted about her missing friend on Instagram. The “Kiss It Better” singer captioned the post: “This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley’s whereabouts….. PLEASE CONTACT the North Bergen Police Department 201 392 2100 !!!!”

This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley’s whereabouts ….. PLEASE CONTACT the North Bergen Police Department 201 392 2100 !!!! A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 24, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

The Instagram post gives Rihanna’s fans a sense of Shirlene’s personality and how kind she is to those she encounters.

“Imagine if we all treated each other like we were all going to go to the same home at the end of the day?” she asks in the video. “Imagine if we treated each other like we all really came from the same family…at the end of the day, it’s family and we love them regardless.”

According to Shirlene’s website, her dancing career began at only 18 years old when she appeared in Beyonce’s music video for smash hit “Crazy in Love.” She has also appeared in music videos for artists such as Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, and Ashanti. Shirlene was also responsible for creating the first High Heel Dance class at the infamous Millennium Dance Complex.

Shirlene’s website reads: “More than anything, Shirlene wants to use her experiences and successes to be a testimony for this generation world wide. Being a woman of God and a leader in the entertainment industry, she hopes to use the gifts God has given her to inspire, motivate, and build other great leaders to step into destiny.”

We hope Shirlene will be found swiftly and that no harm has come to her.

[H/T E! News]