Rihanna Reveals Wild All-Diamond Bodysuit

Rihanna is famous for her song “Diamonds,” and she’s proving her devotions to the sparkling jewel by launching a new fashion trend that lets her shine bright like one.
Shared on Instagram today, Riri rocked a sparkling mesh bodysuit that appears to be encrusted with diamonds. Or at least something that looks a lot like them.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Topping off the bejeweled apparel, the 29-year-old rocked some denim cut-off shorts, a torn up what tank top, and a pair of platform boots.
Even for someone who is really well known for wild, outlandish, and daring fashion, this a pretty bold outfit.
If only because it seems like it can’t be that comfortable to wear.
Not content with leaving it at that, Rihanna then shared a pic of the same outfit, but adding a matching mask, and a pair of diamond-encrusted black sunglasses on top of that.
The body suit? Ok, maybe there’s a way to not be miserable wearing that around. But, there’s no way a mesh mask covered in diamonds would qualify as lounge-wear.
To each their own.
[H/T: Daily Mail]