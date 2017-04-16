Rihanna Reveals Wild All-Diamond Bodysuit

Rihanna is famous for her song “Diamonds,” and she’s proving her devotions to the sparkling jewel by launching a new fashion trend that lets her shine bright like one.

” I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit “ A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Shared on Instagram today, Riri rocked a sparkling mesh bodysuit that appears to be encrusted with diamonds. Or at least something that looks a lot like them.

Topping off the bejeweled apparel, the 29-year-old rocked some denim cut-off shorts, a torn up what tank top, and a pair of platform boots.

Even for someone who is really well known for wild, outlandish, and daring fashion, this a pretty bold outfit.

If only because it seems like it can’t be that comfortable to wear.

Not content with leaving it at that, Rihanna then shared a pic of the same outfit, but adding a matching mask, and a pair of diamond-encrusted black sunglasses on top of that.

The body suit? Ok, maybe there’s a way to not be miserable wearing that around. But, there’s no way a mesh mask covered in diamonds would qualify as lounge-wear.

To each their own.

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

