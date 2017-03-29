Richard Simmons Might Have Just Been Spotted

A new video has surfaced on the Internet that shows what could possibly be the first sighting of Richard Simmons in years.

Outside a gym in Orange County, CA, a man that has the same signature hairdo as the fitness guru was filmed walking to his car. While the footage does not give a crystal clear look at the man that could possibly be Richard Simmons, it does certainly look like him from a distance.

Check out the video of the possible Richard Simmons sighting here.

Many viewers are of the belief that the Sweatin’ to the Oldies star has finally stepped out in public. However, Simmons’ rep insists that the man in the video is not him.

One reason why it is unlikely that the man in the clip was Simmons is that the 24-Hour Fitness location was an hour away from Richard’s Hollywood Hills home.

In recent months, the “disappearance” of Richard Simmons has become a massively popular topic of discussion after a new podcast called Missing Richard Simmons launched. The 68-year-old has become a recluse in the last few years, and interested fans have posed a slew of wild theories as to why Richard has been avoiding the public eye.

Two of the crazier theories that have been circulating are claims that he is being held captive by his housekeeper, or that he is transitioning into a woman. However, Richard’s brother, Lenny Simmons, spoke out just last week to shoot down all of the wild accusations.

“My brother is fine,” Lenny Simmons said. “He’s not sick. There’s nothing medically wrong with him at all. These things about him transitioning to a woman are ridiculous. My wife Cathy and I were out there for Christmas and spent five days with him and I can assure you, he’s not transitioning into anything but himself.”

70-year-old Lenny continued by saying: “After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest. He’s 68 years old now and he’s in good health, but he just wants time for himself.”

Tommy Estey, a spokesman for Richard Simmons, also gave a statement about the self-proclaimed “clown prince” of exercise.

“He’s helped millions of people lose millions of pounds,” said Estey. “And for 40 years, he took care of everyone but himself.”

Do you think the man in this video is actually Richard Simmons?

