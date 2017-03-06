Bethenny Frankel Streaks Naked And Kisses Other Girls In New RHONY Trailer

An all-new trailer for Season 9 of Real Housewives of New York City has surfaced and it looks out of control.

The stars of the show – Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan – are all returning to the wildly popular reality series. Also appearing on this season will be a new housewife, Jill Zarin, which will be her first since the end of Season 4, according to People.

In the 2-minute trailer, Bethenny Frankel is seen letting loose as she runs around naked and even lays a kiss on another woman.

Jules Wainstein has been replaced by new housewife Tinsley Mortimer, a fashion designer and socialite. Wainstein departed the show after a heated divorce proceeding.

Mortimer is coming to show and bringing her own bag of personal issues.

“She had her whole world at her fingertips and it kind of crashed and burned,” Frankel said in the clip.

Bethenny Frankel has been going through quite a tumultuous period in her own personal life as well. Her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was arrested earlier this year for stalking and harassing her.

Hoppy showed up at their daughter’s school and allegedly yelled at her making threats to “destroy” her while mentioning that he didn’t care how many lawyers she sent after him.

After his arrest, Hoppy denied the charges.

Frankel’s attorney, Barry Zone, released a statement for the 46-year-old reality star:

“Ms. Frankel’s decision to report Mr. Hoppy’s abusive behavior followed years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking, and torment on an almost daily basis. These acts of mental and psychological abuse are domestic violence, pure and simple,” Zone continues “No woman, celebrity or not, deserves to have their allegations of such abuse taken lightly, and we are grateful to the NYPD for their immediate action to protect Ms. Frankel.”

Check out the new trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City above.

Make sure to tune in for The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premiere on April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see how all of the drama plays out.

Are you excited for the next season of Real Housewives of New York City?

