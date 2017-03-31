RHOA Star Kenya Moore Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been granted a temporary restraining order from her ex Matt Jordan. The reality star was granted a temporary protective order by a Fulton County, Georgia, judge on Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jordan is ordered to stay 200 yards away from Moore, as well as stop harassing and intimating the reality star and her immediate family.

In Moore’s original petition, she accused Jordan of breaking doors and windows at her home, throwing her personal items and calling her “up to 30 times a day.” She also claimed that Jordan told a friend that she was going to “get what she deserves” and that he was going to “get” her.

Moore also requested that Jordan receive appropriate psychiatric help and that she be awarded attorney fees, though the judge has yet to rule on those actions.

The next hearing is set for April 14.

The pair have had a shaky relationship for some time but it appears to only be getting worse. The drama even followed Kenya to the hit Bravo Real Housewives series.

A clip from the reality show in January show Kenya having a serious discussion with Cynthia Bailey about Jordan’s manipulation, deception and violence.

