Review: Sumo Sultan Cord Beanbag Chair

If you are looking for a comfy and cost-effective chair these days, then Sumo Lounge’s Sultan Cord should be at the top of your wish list.

Buying furniture can be a daunting task; when you are trying to furnish any part of your home, decisions have to be made about style, cost, and comfort. Even the most resolute buyers can gawk at the prices of gently used sofa chairs, leaving them defeated and empty-handed. Retail shock has prompted plenty of homeowners or dorm dwellers to look for alternative seating options for their digs: enter top-of-the-line beanbag chairs.

The Sultan Cord beanbag is more than a beanbag; it’s a comfy oasis of cushiony fabric. Forget any preconceived notions you had about limp beanbags not being able to retain their shape, Sumo’s high-end Sultan Cord beanbag is a reinforced and fully stuffed seat that anyone can enjoy.

Measuring at 60″ X 60″ X 38″, these beanbags are big enough to seat 1-2 adults with ease. They are filled with breathable foam pellets which help maintain the beanbag’s shape and keep it from deflating. And, most importantly, the large corduroy is an intensely comfortable hangout spot. You can sink into the seat’s downy embrace after a long day to just relax.

If you are worried about cleaning the Sultan Cord beanbag, then there’s no need. Freshening up the chair is as simple as removing its outer cover and tossing it into the washer. And, if you ever tire of the beanbag’s appearance, then you can buy other multicolored covers for your beanbag.

Whether you’re watching movies or playing video games, Sumo’s Sultan Cord beanbag will keep you comfortable and cozy all day long.

The massive chair retails for almost $600, but Sumo Lounge is no stranger to sales. Right now, you can get the beanbag for $300. Sumo offers a variety of shipping options to get your top-notch beanbag to you as quickly as possible, but be ready to wrestle with the chair at first. Assembly is done in five short steps, but it is difficult to wrangle the seat’s compressed foam from its box.

So, if you are looking for something a bit different in terms of furniture, you’ve got to check out Sumo’s Sultan Cord beanbags. The cozy chair would be a welcome addition to any pad that needs more comfortable sitting space. In fact, the beanbag is so comfortable that both you and your guests might never want to leave.

Rating: 5/5

Disclosure: Sumo provided ComicBook.com with a Sultan Cord for this product review.