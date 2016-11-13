Remains Of Pop Star’s Daughter Found Near Hiking Trail

Remains found in the Columbia River Gorge on Friday have been identified as 21-year-old hiker Annie Schmidt, whose father is in the musical group The Piano Guys.

Schmidt was reported missing on October 19 after having last been seen by her roommate on October 16. Her car was discovered on October 20 and investigators said from the beginning of their search that there were no signs of foul play. The remains were found around 11 AM on Friday near the Tooth Rock trailhead and the cause of death was determined to be accidental.

The Schmidt family wrote, “You have lived this trial with us and we pray that this may bring a greater level of resolution and peace for all of us,” in a Facebook post. The Piano Guys also kept their fans updated during the search on their website.

[H/T KPTV]