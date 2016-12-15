Reba McEntire To Star In New TV Show

Country Star Reba McEntire is returning to television in her own show on ABC. The country music singer has starred in a couple of sitcoms in the past, as well as guest-starred in others, but this new show is a different genre for the singer-turned-actress. This time, she’ll star in a drama.

McEntire has partnered with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry for her new show, which is currently untitled. Currently little is known about the show overall, but it is being described as a “Southern Gothic soap opera.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will follow an FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent and a small town Sherriff. The FBI agent is sent to Oxblood, Kentucky after an act of terrorism occurs during the Fourth of July parade. The unlikely couple ends digging up more than they ever thought possible.

The former Reba and Malibu Country star will be playing the role of the town Sherriff. Although McEntire hasn’t starred in her own show since 2012, she seems ready for the challenge. She posted a photo of herself on Facebook holding what looks like a script.

“Excited about 2017!!!!” She captioned the photo.

One thing’s for sure, it’ll be difficult to keep McEntire from cracking at least a couple jokes during the new crime drama. The new show is set to air on ABC.

[H/T Country Rebel]