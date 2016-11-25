‘Real Housewives of Orange County”s Meghan King Edmonds Welcomes Baby Girl

The Real Housewives family got one member bigger this Thanksgiving when Meghan King Edmonds gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Jim Edmonds, according to E! News.

The reality tv star shared the good news with a sweet Instagram post featuring their dog and a special message.

@therealgirlygirl sent me this note while Jimmy and I welcomed our new baby girl on Thanksgiving! Our hearts are exploding 💕 (Stay tuned for name, pics, baby info, and birth story info!) A photo posted by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 25, 2016 at 12:41pm PST

“@therealgirlygirl sent me this note while Jimmy and I welcomed our new baby girl on Thanksgiving! Our hearts are exploding,” she captioned the shot while the note read “Happy Thanksgiving Mommy! I can’t wait to meet my new sister!”

As for more details on the new bundle of joy, Edmonds is urging fans to “stay tuned.” Anyone who has followed this Real Housewives of Orange County pregnancy knows it hasn’t been the easiest road for the couple. After a hard-fought road to pregnancy, the couple were finally able to conceive via IVF.

“Infertility is a challenge that faces so many,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “and I hope our story will bring hope to those working to build their family.”

Congrats to the happy new family, we can’t wait to see more photos and hear the little one’s name.

