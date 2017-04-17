Real Housewife Star’s Son Might Be Cleared Of Murder Charges

Last year, Joshua Waring was arrested on charges of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting incident in Costa Mesa. Waring was pursued in his vehicle by police, until he crashed the BMW and attempted to hide from authorities in a bathroom bar. The son of Real Housewives of Orange County Lauri Peterson, Waring might be able to avoid the attempted murder charge as no gunpowder residue was found on his hands or clothing.

UP NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Will Return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on One Condition

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shooting could result in Waring receiving life in jail after one man was left seriously injured.

Debra Gibson, acting chief of forensics laboratories for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, wrote in her report that the results of the scientific inquiry were “inconclusive.” However, other forensic experts say that this conclusion doesn’t necessarily mean Waring is innocent.

Another forensic scientist, Michael Martinez, said that “gunshot residue is nothing more than an investigatory tool,’ and claims, “Getting an exoneration because gunshot residue can’t be found is a huge leap.”

Martinez also pointed out that gunshot residue can easily be washed out of clothing or off of one’s hands, so it’s possible any residue that should have been present is no longer available. The best time to investigate residue is six hours after a shooting, but Waring wasn’t arrested until eight hours after the incident.

The incident involved Waring picking up a female friend at a house in Costa Mesa, and when a man returned home to discover Waring in his home, resulting in tossing the woman’s belongings, along with Waring’s iPhone, out of the house.

A few hours later, a car pulled up outside the home and fired shots, injuring three people. One of the people in the house identified the shooter as Waring, who later engaged in a standoff with police.

Waring has a long list of prior criminal activity, having told the L.A. Times, “The last ten years of my life has been focused on how to be a criminal, stay on drugs and feel comfortable.” He added, “I don’t feel comfortable without being loaded.”

His previous crimes include a hit-and-run in 2008, battery in 2009, possession of drug paraphernalia in 2009, and drug possession and resisting a peace officer in 2015.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]