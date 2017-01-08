Ray J Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Allegedly Cheating On Him While They Dated

Ray J has spoken out about Kim Kardashian and alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on him while the two were dating.

While the 35-year-old R&B musician was talking to his fellow Celebrity Big Brother castmate and singer Stacy Francis, he accused Kim of being unfaithful during their relationship from 2003 to 2006.

Francis, who is friends with Ray J’s sister Brandy, recalled a time seeing Kim Kardashian helping style his clothes.

“She was really into you, really in love with you,” 47-year-old Francis said talking about Kim.

“Nah, but she was a player though,” Ray J said in response.

Francis, who appeared on The X Factor in the US, then said: “She was not a player, she was crying her eyes out for you.”

“You don’t really know what happened though,” Ray J said. “Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters.”

“I don’t believe that about her,” Francis said. “I remember her being very heartbroken over you. I think she really loved you very much.”

Ray J continued by saying that Francis was unaware of the truth about their entire relationship.

“Every relationship I was in, I loved the girl,” he said. “It’s just the moral values and standards was off. I was loving and lying.”

Kim Kardashian, now 36, first met Ray J while she was working as Brandy’s stylist. Over a three-year span, the two dated off and on. In 2007, the former lovebirds made headlines after a sex tape they’d made while they were dating was posted on the Internet by Vivid entertainment.

After the fact, Kim Kardashian sued and received a multimillion-dollar settlement.

This isn’t the first time that Ray J has gone off on his former girlfriend recently. Earlier this week, when Ray J’s opening intro for Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother aired, the singer used the opportunity to throw some serious shade at Kim.

“You might know me for a lot of things – music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k,” Ray J said jokingly in the intro. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y’all still j**king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!”

After the segment aired, Kim didn’t directly respond but one of her BFF’s took to Twitter to blast Ray J. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about the Kim Kardashian cheating allegations?

