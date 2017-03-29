Rare Photos Show Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Looking Almost Identical To The Movie Star

Nicole Kidman has been spending the past few days in Australia doing some media rounds with her husband and kids by her side.

The 49-year-old actress was every inch the doting mother as she and Keith Urban strolled through Sydney Airport Tuesday with their daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six.

Nicole’s children appear to have grown up rapidly since their last visit to Australia, with the girls already showing signs they are set to reach their mother’s lofty height of 5’11.

The girls wore matching denim vests, while Sunday Rose wore a pink tutu dress with blue leggings and brown boots. Faith Margaret wore a blue lace dress with black leggings tucked into her brown boots.

Their famous mother made sure to look her best, wearing a sleek camel-coloured coat, a white sundress and a pair of sunglasses. Her beau, Keith, 49, also looked slick in his black v-neck shirt, skinny jeans and rocker shades.

This comes comes after New Idea magazine reported Nicole and Keith are “actively looking” for a surrogate to carry their next child.

“They’ve decided to go down the surrogacy route and are actively looking for the right woman to carry their third baby,” Daily Mail reports.

Earlier this year, the actress opened up about her hopes to have another baby with her husband.

“I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year,” Kidman told The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine.

She added, “Keith and I would love to have more babies. My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49. I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms.”

Nicole is also mother to Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise.

