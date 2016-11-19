R&B Legend Sharon Jones Dies At 60

Sharon Jones, the legendary, fiery soul singer and Grammy-nominated soul and funk vocalist has died at the age of 60 years old.



Jones, who had longtime career backing the band Dap-Kings, passed away from pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed with in 2013, but went into remission nine months later. However, her cancer returned in 2015 and spread into her lung, liver and lymph nodes. Ultimately, the disease took her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Sharon Jones has passed away after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer,” the singer’s rep wrote in a statement. “She was surrounded by her loved ones, including the Dap-Kings.”

Though Jones struggled to break into the industry for decades, she relentlessly pursued her dream. Her persistence paid off after releasing her debut album Dap Dippin with Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings in 2002.

The group’s, and Jones’ notoriety grew rapidly, and they released a total of seven albums, with their most recent being It’s a Holiday Soul Party.

MORE NEWS: Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday Dress Sells For Huge Amount / Country Singer Holly Dunn Dies At 59 / Slipknot Singer Slaps Phone From Fan’s Hands

We thank Jones for her musical contributions and send out our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time.

[ H/T Rolling Stone ]