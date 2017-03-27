Guy Pulls Off What Might Be The Most Insane Pushup Trick We’ve Ever Seen

A shocking new video has surfaced showing a man completing the most insane pushups you will ever see.

When the clip begins, a muscle-bound bearded man is standing on a plyometric box. Seen in front of the man are two pillars of dumbbells massive dumbbells stacked on top of each other. The weights are piled up at a giant height that looks to be at least 10 feet high in the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an incredible feat of strength, the man is able to hoist himself up into the air between on top of the stacked dumbbells. Once airborne, the man lifts his legs straight up into the air and balancing his entire body weight on top of the dumbbells.

Somehow, the man manages to rip off multiple handstand pushups without having all the dumbbells crashed down. He then pushes off of the stacked weights and then lands back on the plyo box.

Everything about this crazy clip works on so many levels. Not only does this daredevil flawlessly perform the gravity-defying pushups, but also the elderly man in the background sinks every single shot during the entire video.

Since being shared on Streamable, the video has spread like wildfire and gone totally viral with more than 2.2 million views.

Check out the jaw-dropping video above.

Would you be brave enough to try a pushup like this?

Up Next:

[H/T Streamable]