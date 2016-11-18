Project Runway Hair Stylist George Ortiz Dead At 45

George Ortiz, a former Project Runway hair stylist has passed away at the age of 45. He was found dead in his New York City apartment, Entertainment Tonight reports.

His sister, Iracely Toro, revealed that the stylist committed suicide.

“It’s a tragic loss for our family. It is so surreal to know that he is no longer with us and sharing his infectious smile,” she shared. “I have comfort in knowing that he was loved by so many people both in the industry and not. He will forever be missed.”

Fans will remember Ortiz from his time on the show from 2006 to 2010.

