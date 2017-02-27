Progressive Insurance Throws Shade At The Academy For Best Picture Blunder

Progressive Insurance wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to throw a job at The Academy for that epic Best Picture snafu. The company took to Twitter on Monday morning to throw some serious shade at the producers at the Oscars.

The Twitter account for Flo from Progressive shared this message: “Maybe next year…Envelope insurance? #InsureEverything #EnvelopeGate.”

In case you missed it, the biggest flub in Oscars history went down on Sunday night. During the final award presentation of the evening, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the winner of the Best Picture of the year.

When opening the envelope, 79-year-old Warren Beatty looked perplexed upon seeing the results. The audience thought that he was trying to be funny, but he then handed the envelope over to Dunaway who revealed the winner as La La Land.

The cast and crew of the critically acclaimed musical took the stage to accept the award when a commotion broke out moments later while one of the producers was making a speech. Host Jimmy Kimmel then interrupted to say that the actual winner of the Best Picture was Moonlight and there was some sort of mistake.

The official Progressive Twitter account poured salt in the wound after the company’s epic burn with this tweet that read: “From the road to the red carpet, accidents happen. #InsureEverything.”

From the road to the red carpet, accidents happen. #InsureEverything https://t.co/oZDnpzMley — Progressive (@Progressive) February 27, 2017

While still on stage, Oscar-winner Warren Beatty tried to explain the cringeworthy situation.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

The error was mainly the fault of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, who tallies the votes for the Oscars.

PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology for the mistake:

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

What did you think about Progressive Insurance blasting The Academy over the Best Picture error?

