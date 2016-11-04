Pro Wrestler Robbie E Welcomes Twins With His Wife

EXCLUSIVE: Congrats to @RobbieEImpact – he and wife Tara welcomed twin sons Carter and Cash on Thursday! https://t.co/9Xzi4v9fUm pic.twitter.com/lIWiNs1x3T — People Babies (@PEOPLEbabies) November 3, 2016

Pro wrestler Robbie E Strauss and his wife Tara are taking on parenting in a big way. The couple welcomed twin boys Thursday, according to PEOPLE.

Carter Stone Strauss and Cash Stevens Strauss were born 1 minute apart. Carter Stone weighed in at 5 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 18 inches long while Cash Stevens came in at 5 lbs., 9 oz. and also measured 18 inches long.

“Mom is feeling tired but in great spirits,” Robbie, 33, tells PEOPLE of his new sons. “Carter came out screaming and sucking on his thumb! Cash was perfectly calm and totally chill … both are resting up for their rockstar life!”

The couple had announced their pregnancy in July with an adorable Instagram post telling the world about their impending twins.

Congrats to the new parents, we can’t wait to see the little ones grow up.

