Pregnant Mom Killed While In Bed With 4-Month-Old Son

The California police are currently investigating the death of a pregnant 20-year-old mother who was fatally shot in her bed Sunday morning while her 4-month-old son laid next to her.

Detectives are speaking to several people who were at the party in Amber Baker’s Fresno, Calif. apartment when the six-weeks-pregnant woman was shot with little Ayden besides her. Fortunately, Ayden was not injured.

“We are sad, mad and confused and out hearts are split wide open,” Baker’s father, Vance Baker said. “We can’t even focus on nothing but Amber. And this sad death to my daughter is so unfair.”

He adds: “We want every one to know how great Amber truly was.”

Baker’s sister, Cassie, said Amber invited friends over to the apartment, which she shared with Cassie and three others, for a party. Cassie said she left the party early after an argument with Baker.

Police responded to the scene at Griffith Garden apartments around 6 a.m. According to Cassie, one of Amber’s roommates told her of the shooting after finding Amber dead in the bedroom.

“Who would want to do this to her?” Cassie said. “Me and her, we were unstoppable together.”

Police said Baker was shot in the upper body. Police are enlisting the help of the public to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to help cover funeral costs for Amber.

“Amber had a zest for life, her smile was contagious,” the family wrote on the page. “She brought laughter and smiles to all. Amber leaves behind a 4-month-old beautiful baby boy, Ayden. Her baby was the light of her life.”

