The Predator Cast Adds Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook

Shane Black’s The Predator reboot has added a big name to its cast: X-Men Apocalypse star Olivia Munn!

THR reports that Munn has been cast oppossite Logan actor Boyd Holbrook in The Predator, and that she will play a scientist in the company of Holbrook’s special forces commando character.

One thing that will definitely catch Predator fans’ eyes, is this little passage from the THR report:

Plot details are being kept under wraps but this is known: the story plunks the deadly alien hunter, who audiences have seen fight in jungles, concrete jungles, frozen wastelands and alien planets, in the harsh environment of … suburbia.

Um… What?

We want to say “In Shane Black We Trust!” but… yeah… we’re going to need an explanation on this one.

The Predator will be in theaters on February 9, 2018.

