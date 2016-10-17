Pop Star Demi Lovato Goes Blonde After Announcing Break From Hollywood

Goldie locks 💛 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

Demi Lovato has gone back to blonde!

The former Disney star revealed her new look in an Instagram selfie posted Sunday night, captioning the snap, “Goldie locks.”

Fans quickly complimented Lovato on her new look, which she accessorized with a simple white sweatshirt.

The singer, who is currently on tour in Mexico with Nick Jonas, recently announced that she would be taking a break from Hollywood next year.

“So excited for 2017,” she wrote on Twitter. “Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media.”

In response to a fan’s comment, she added: “It doesn’t feel worth it anymore. I’d rather do charity work.”

