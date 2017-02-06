Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: First Look At The Return Of Will Turner

The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has been going strong since 2003, but two of its key elements have been missing over the last few years.

Ever since At World’s End – the third film in the series – main characters Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan have been absent. Both characters have been rumored to return in the new film – Dead Men Tell No Tales – but the new trailer has finally shown fans one of the characters.

Will Turner, played by Orlando Bloom, is seen in the newest trailer of the film. He isn’t as you remember him, however. The character is covered in pieces of the sea, as he’s been the captain of The Flying Dutchman since he left the franchise.

This title keeps Turner from ever dying, but forever binds him to the sea.

Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

