Pink Throws Daughter Willow A ‘Big Sister Party’ To Celebrate Arrival Of Newborn Son Jameson

Willow Hart is one happy big sister!

Pink threw her 5-year-old daughter a celebratory party for becoming a big sister to newborn baby brother, Jameson Moon Hart, E! News reports. The pop singer shared an adorable photo on Instagram Saturday with smiling Willow holding a chocolate cake that reads, “Congrats Big Sis!”

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

The proud mother of two holds her newborn in the photo that she captioned, “Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty”

The outdoor party was decorated with pink and turquoise balloons.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart welcomed their newborn son the day after Christmas and announced the news two days later on Instagram. Pink also shared a sweet photo of Willow holding the little guy over New Year’s Eve.

Congrats to Willow on her new big sister status!

