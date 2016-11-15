Piano Guys Musician’s Missing Daughter Found Dead

Several weeks after the daughter of The Piano Guys co-founder Jon Schmidt was reported missing in Oregon, the body of Annie Schmidt was found at the bottom of a cliff, authorities confirm to PEOPLE.

She died of blunt force head injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death has been ruled accidental.

On Saturday, her father, John Schmidt, posted to the Facebook group — Find Annie Schmidt — annoucing a medical examiner told them her remains were found.

She was last seen by her roommate on October 16 when she went hiking in the Tooth Rock Trailhead area of Oregon.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Schmidt family.

