People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Chloe Grace Moretz Doppelganger

This Jollibee worker looks exactly like Chloe Grace Moretz!

People are losing their minds over this Chloë Grace Moretz doppelgänger https://t.co/KoHjyqS2BN pic.twitter.com/EaHqoQooZs — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) December 11, 2016

Earlier in the week, a photo of the worker started spreading and people began noticing her uncanny resemblance between her and the actress, BuzzFeed reports.

The woman was identified as Edcell Ched and is currently a student studying at the City of Malabon University in the Philippines. Bonus for her, the crazy similarity even caught the attention of Moretz herself.

It is not @ChloeGMoretz her name is edcel ched❣️sa jollibee navotas sya and she studies here in malabon (CMU) sa may amin lang 💜 so gorg 👩🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/VRTJeBB93K — ㅤ (@QUEENADRIANUS) December 7, 2016

The actress retweeted a collage of photos of Ched with the caption, “WHOAAAA we do look very like.”

WHOAAAA we do look very like https://t.co/T7uJdETqIg — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 7, 2016

However, Twitter users and fans quickly pointed out that the last photo in the tweet was actually a faceswap with Moretz.

@ChloeGMoretz yeah in the first picture totally! In the last one too but that’s because it’s a face swap with you 😂 — Chlobro🇨🇿 (@ChlobroCZ) December 7, 2016

Either way, these two look identical!

This article originally appear on Womanista.com