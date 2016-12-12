Popculture

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Chloe Grace Moretz Doppelganger

This Jollibee worker looks exactly like Chloe Grace Moretz! People are losing their minds over […]

By

This Jollibee worker looks exactly like Chloe Grace Moretz!

Earlier in the week, a photo of the worker started spreading and people began noticing her uncanny resemblance between her and the actress, BuzzFeed reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman was identified as Edcell Ched and is currently a student studying at the City of Malabon University in the Philippines. Bonus for her, the crazy similarity even caught the attention of Moretz herself.

The actress retweeted a collage of photos of Ched with the caption, “WHOAAAA we do look very like.”

However, Twitter users and fans quickly pointed out that the last photo in the tweet was actually a faceswap with Moretz.

Either way, these two look identical!

This article originally appear on Womanista.com

Tagged:
,

Related Posts