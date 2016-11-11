Patrick Dempsey Marriage Details Emerge

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jill have officially called off their divorce.

Jill recently filed legal papers to have her divorce petition dismissed from the court. A judge agreed to the petition and threw it out less than a week later, according to legal documents retrieved by TMZ.

Back in 2015, Jill first filed the divorce papers. However, the couple has been seen together the last few months including a vacation trip to St. Barts back in February in which the two seemed as if all was right in their relationship.

Thanks to Jill’s petition to have the divorce tossed out, it can be confirmed that the couple is officially back together.

Back in September, the 50-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star told People magazine, “Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of.”

“I didn’t feel like we had done all the work,” Dempsey said. “And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

The couple was married back in 1999. They have three children together, 14-year-old Tallula, and then their 9-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan.

“It’s always destabilizing when you’re potentially breaking up a family or you have a big section of your life that’s ending,” Dempsey said. “Everybody has their own path. Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

“You can only do one thing at a time and do it well,” Dempsey said. “I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn’t prepared to give up on her and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it.”

Patrick has been keeping himself quite busy lately. He has three films slated for a release in 2017, one of which includes The Postcard Killings.

While Patrick is busy doing on screen work, his wife Jill has quite a full schedule as she does the makeup for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart.

We congratulate Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian on reconciling their marriage.

What are your thoughts about Jill Dempsey filing a petition to throw out her divorce from Patrick Dempsey?

