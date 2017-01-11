Paris Hilton Spotted Rolling In The Sand With New Man Down In Mexico

It looks like Paris Hilton is starting up a new romance. The heiress and reality star was spotted hanging around the beach with a new beau while vacationing in Mexico. So far, it looks like the new year is treating her well.

TMZ snapped a few photos of the two lounging around at the beach near Tulum, Mexico. The two were seen walking along the shore, laying down in the sand, and smooching each other. Hilton and her new boy were both all smiles, despite the windy day.

The heiress was rocking a patterned maxi dress with a long slit, while her new beau went with the strange combination of dark denim pants and no shirt. The two eventually got a little chilly and shared a black shawl that her man had wrapped around his naked shoulders.

There is little known about who this beach boy is, but it’s clear that the two are certainly enjoying each other’s company. Perhaps Hilton will make an official announcement about her new fling after her cozy beach vacation.

2016 was a bit of a rough year for Hilton in terms of her relationships. The heiress went through two major breakups – on in the spring and one later in the fall. In September, she split from nightclub owner, and fellow partier Cy Waits. The two had a whirlwind romance that included a couple of arrests, and even a rumored engagement. But, they split, which is probably for the best.

Back in April 2016, Hilton split from Thomas Gross. The two dated for more than a year, but split after Hilton was finding it hard to live in the Swiss Alps. To be fair, Hilton did have her fashion line to run in LA, while he had his own companies to run in Switzerland. Also, Hilton missed her family.It was a long-distance relationship that just didn’t work.

Now, though, it seems that Hilton has left her relationship woes back in 2016.We’ll just have to wait and see if the new guy is something serious, or just a fling in Mexico.

