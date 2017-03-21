Pamela Anderson Posts Stunning Photo On Instagram

Early Tuesday, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photo with her fans and followers.

In the pic we see a stunning photo of Anderson in a stripped low cut top. She’s in full make up with a smoky eye. Her blonde locks are flowing down her head. She captioned the pic with an except from an Anaïs Nin essay, writing:

“I, with a deeper instinct, choose a man who compels my strength, who makes enormous demands on me, who does not doubt my courage or my toughness, who does not believe me naïve or innocent, who has the courage to treat me like a woman. Anaïs Nin.”

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actress was spotted out in Paris sporting a leopard print dress that synched all her curves.

Anderson looked nothing short of sensational as she hit the streets of Paris. The silky dress boasted a leopard print while it was perfectly fitted to nip in at her tiny waist before flicking out at her knee in a stylish addition.

Pam’s cleavage was boosted by the dresses deeply plunging neckline which was topped by dainty cropped sleeves.

She completed the look with a pair of classic black Christian Louboutin heels with an extremely pointed toe which matched her chic clutch.

