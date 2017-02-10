Pamela Anderson Reveals Stunning See-Through Dress On Instagram

Former Baywatch star, Pam Anderson took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a sexy, see-through dress, complete with a matching hat and lacy veil.

While the sleek black number is incredibly sultry, it’s the way Pam wears it that really gives it class.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#philiptreacy A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:52am PST

The hashtag is a reference to Britsh designer Philip Treacy, who it’s presumed is the designer of the alluring sheer dress. He also shared the photo from his personal Instagram account as well.

See Next: Pamela Anderson’s Best Social Media Moments

In the last few days, Pam has shared some more tantalizing photos to her Instagram, such as one where she is completely naked riding a motorcycle, and another of her laid back wearing nothing but a bra.

www.coco-de-mer.com/take-your-breath-away/ A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:08am PST

Recently, Pam has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. There is no “official” confirmation that the two are for sure in a relationship, but she has reportedly been seen visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, where he’s been living for about 4 months, in order to avoid imprisonment. This could also explain why she’s more frequently being photographed wearing clothes from British designers.

In addition to the foxy photos of herself, Pam has also been sharing many photos of golden age model and actress, Brigitte Bardot on her Instagram. It’s unclear if these posts are just merely Pam sharing her love and admiration for the former French starlett, or if perhaps there could be something more to it. Regardless of the motivation, there’s no denying that Pam does share an uncanny resemblance to a young Bardot.

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:19am PST

No telling what’s on the horizon, but we can no doubt assume Pam will be sharing many more sexy, high-fashion photos in the near future.

See More:

Sports Commentator And Former Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Reveals Wild Gym Selfie With Bill Belichick Caption

Kim Kardashian Reveals Steamy Waterfall Bikini Pics From Costa Rica Trip

Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Gives A Huge Smooch In New Pic, But Not With Her Boyfriend

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T: Instagram / Pam Anderson]