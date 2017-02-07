Pamela Anderson Posts Fully Nude Motorcycle Instagram Pic

Pamela Anderson may have just posted her sexiest picture ever. The former Baywatch star took to Instagram on Monday to share an entirely nude snap.

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

In the racy black and white image, the 49-year-old was seated on a motorcycle with her curvy figure on full display. She is holding onto a leather-clad male friend who is driving the hog while she enjoys the rushing wind flowing through her signature blond locks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since sharing on social media, Anderson’s steamy post racked up more than 4k likes.

The sexy photo was released in conjunction with an announcement for her new partnership with erotic brand Coco De Mer.

A risqué new video of the former Playboy model was shared on Tuesday, and showed Anderson writhing around in revealing lingerie.

The raunchy clip, shot by photographer Rankin, showed Pamela stripping down and setting the mood with candles and some music. At the end of the NSFW video, Anderson picks up a sex toy and begins pleasuring herself.

The video is an anti-Valentine’s Day ad, which features Anderson saying, “F*ck Valentine’s Day.”

The steamy ad concludes with the message: “No one knows you better than you. Take your breath away this Valentine’s’ Day.”

Check out the clip here.

Coco de Mer shared the video on its website with this caption: “We are delighted to announce that Pamela Anderson has been appointed as International Brand Ambassador. Working together on the first of our joint projects – a new film by The Full Service and Rankin, with Pamela centre frame radiating sensuality on film, empowering women to take back control of Valentine’s Day.”

Anderson shared a still photo from the video shoot on Instagram with a link to the video in the caption.

www.coco-de-mer.com/take-your-breath-away/ A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Pamela Anderson hasn’t been shy about showing off her body.

Last year, she spoke out about body confidence saying to Harper’s Bazaar: “I was really comfortable in my skin and I didn’t care so much. I thought, nobody’s perfect and imperfections are sexy. And you know, I would’ve been on the beach anyway, so I was shocked that they hired me and paid me.”

What was your reaction after Pam Anderson’s nude motorcycle pic?

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Stuns With Beautiful New Look | Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Curves On Instagram | Pamela Anderson Shares Gorgeous, Earring-Loaded Picture

[H/T Instagram: Pamela Anderson]