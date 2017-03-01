New Party Pics Of Pamela Anderson Have Been Released

All new pics of Pamela Anderson partying it up have surfaced, and the blond bombshell appeared to be having the time of her life.

On Tuesday night, the 49-year-old attended the SushiSamba x Cool Earth Carnival Party. She showed off her stunning figure while rocking an elegant satin gown and fishnet stockings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Pamela Anderson here.

Her vibrant purple dress featured long sleeves and puffy stitching on the shoulder. The Baywatch alum pulled her signature blond locks back into a ponytail and left a few strands sweeping across her face. Anderson completed her outfit with a pair of simple black heels.

When Pam left the party, the former Playboy model was led out of the venue by hand as she might have overdone it a bit at the star-studded bash. Anderson appeared rather disheveled with her hair looking much messier than when she entered the party, and she was barely able to open her eyes.

One of the photos showed her getting back into a vehicle to leave the party, and she looked totally content as photographers snapped her picture.

While at the party, Anderson addressed the rumors that she might be dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. From what the animal rights activist was saying at the party, it sounds like the speculation is well-warranted.

“I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined,” she said referencing her previous three spouses.

“[Assange is] wonderful,” Anderson said. “I always thought I’d make a good First Lady. If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it’d be Julian Assange. Wouldn’t that be great?”

Anderson was then asked if she had ever “kissed” Assange, and she reportedly blushed and burst into a giggle before pulling herself together.

“It was never the intention to become romantic,” she said. “It was just to join forces to do something important.”

She then left the door open for further rumors about the two of them dating by saying, “Things happen, for sure.”

The SushiSamba x Cool Earth Carnival Party wasn’t the only time this week that Pamela Anderson has flaunted her good looks. Earlier this week she took to Instagram to share a nearly NSFW photo that will take your breath away.

What was your reaction after seeing these Pamela Anderson party pics?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]