Pamela Anderson Finally Unveils Wikileaks, Julian Assange Picture On Instagram

When you think of unlikely friendships, you think of dogs being friends with cats, Koko the gorilla and its kitten, and a former Baywatch star and an internet hacker. Despite these friendships being unlikely doesn’t mean they aren’t real, as Pamela Anderson took to Instagram to share a photo of her surprisingly close friends, Julian Assange.

Assange has been a controversial figure over the last few years, as his work with WikiLeaks had revealed incredibly important politic documents that have been leveraged to the advantage of many different political parties. At one point in her career, Pamela Anderson was a somewhat controversial figure, as her leaked sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee paved the way for a deluge in celebrities releasing sex tapes on their own accord or through nefarious means.

Despite being the seminal sex icon of the ’90s, as the years passed, Anderson began using her fame to support causes she believes in, most notably People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and many anti-fur campaigns.

Considering how strange of a combination the two personalities are, it’s tough to say what drew them together, but they’ve only ever let on to having a platonic relationship so they must have plenty of things to have in common.

Knowing that Anderson became a close, personal friend of an internet hacker should give hope to a generation of people who spend many of their free trial hours of America Online looking at pictures of her on their 56k modems. If Assange can do it, maybe we can do it too!

