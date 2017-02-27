Mariah Carey’s Cleavage Cannot Be Contained In Oscars Party Nip Slip

At the 2017 Oscars red carpet, Mariah Carey suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction. The pop superstar wore a gorgeous dress with a deep plunging neckline that showed off a little more than she intended.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, the 46-year-old fell victim to a nip slip in her animal-print Philipp Plein gown. The racy getup hugged Carey’s curvy figure and also featured a thigh-high slit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Mariah Carey’s wardrobe malfunction here.

Mariah Carey’s wavy blond locks were let down and flowing upon her shoulders. She looked totally glammed out with heavy mascara and glowing highlighter.

Mimi attended the Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Noticeably absent from Mariah’s side was her new beau, Bryan Tanaka.

Last weekend, the “We Belong Together” songstress jetted off to the Middle East with her backup dancer boyfriend and her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Even though Mariah and her 33-year-old man are close enough to take mini-vacations together, they have mostly attempted to keep their relationship under wraps from the media.

“I don’t think we’re being public in a way that my relationships have been public before,” she said. “I really don’t. To me, the best thing of this is to keep it a little more private. But I’m not going to go places with him and enjoy our lives because everybody thinks, ‘Oh, it’s too soon!’ kind of thing. We all saw the freakin’ show. This is not a surprise.”

Sunday evening’s nip slip wasn’t the only highly publicized mishap that Mariah has gone through recently. On New Year’s Eve, she performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and had one of the most cringeworthy performances of all time.

In the middle of a song, Mariah just completely stopped singing and then awkwardly stood there just talking to the audience about how she couldn’t hear the music. She would randomly try to jump back in the song and sing, but then would stop again. The blunder was a massively embarrassing moment for Carey and she finally went into full detail about the issue a couple weeks ago.

“So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you.”

She continued by saying: “If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine.”

Who do you think was the best-dressed celeb at the Oscars this year?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]