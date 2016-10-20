Popculture

One Debate Comment From Donald Trump Set Twitter On Fire

Tonight’s third and final debate, while off to a smooth start, quickly went off the rails. But […]

By

Tonight’s third and final debate, while off to a smooth start, quickly went off the rails. But it was one comment from presidential candidate Donald Trump that set the Twittersphere ablaze.

“We have some bad hombres here and we’re gonna’ get ’em out,” Trump commented when talking about his border security plan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was just another fleeting comment from Trump, but many Twitter users took serious offense at it, while some found another reason to make hilarious memes.

Who do you think won tonight’s final presidential debate?

Related Posts