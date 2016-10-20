One Debate Comment From Donald Trump Set Twitter On Fire

Tonight’s third and final debate, while off to a smooth start, quickly went off the rails. But it was one comment from presidential candidate Donald Trump that set the Twittersphere ablaze.



“We have some bad hombres here and we’re gonna’ get ’em out,” Trump commented when talking about his border security plan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was just another fleeting comment from Trump, but many Twitter users took serious offense at it, while some found another reason to make hilarious memes.

To all my fellow #badhombres and #nastywomen remember you have the power to vote!!! #debatenight #debate — Marcos Mateo Ochoa (@MarcoMateoOchoa) October 20, 2016

We need to build a world where women don’t have to fear scumbag misogyny from #BadHombres like @realDonaldTrump. #debatenight — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) October 20, 2016

BREAKING: Bad Hombres has just surpassed Stranger Things as this year’s hottest group costume. #debatenight — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 20, 2016

Somehow, this night ends with us writing an hombre/ombre/ombré explainer. Of course it does. #debatenight https://t.co/AZCuU8OohO — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 20, 2016

“Bad Hombres” sounds like a Quentin Tarantino thriller starring Danny Trejo and Josh Brolin. #DebateNight #BadHombres — Josh Olin (@JD_2020) October 20, 2016

“We got bad hombres here and we’re gonna get’em out” #Debatenight pic.twitter.com/bZDQaX0CXG — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) October 20, 2016

We have a presidential nominee that doesn’t understand why saying “bad hombres” is offensive. #debatenight — Matt (@matters78) October 20, 2016

Cannot believe @realDonaldTrump just said “Very bad hombres” about undocumented ppl – beyond offensive #DebateNight — Kate Spaulding (@PLeiaPrinSass) October 20, 2016

“We have some bad hombres here.”

Can you get more offensive? Are you suggesting all the “bad, bad” people are hispanic? #debatenight — Nihal Mubarak (@nextvisionary) October 20, 2016

Who do you think won tonight’s final presidential debate?