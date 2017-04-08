JoJo Fletcher Spoke Out About Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama Just One Day Before Olivia Munn Split

In the wake of the news of Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn‘s breakup after three years of dating, it turns out JoJo Fletcher spoke about the Rodgers Family drama just one day before the split went public. Watch her interview with Us Weekly in the clip below.

“I love Jordan, I love his family and I really think those topics now should be discussed within the family. So I’ve really tried to respect that,” Fletcher, 26, said of her future brother-in-law. “But he has a wonderful family, they love us so much, and they’ve been so supportive through everything. So I mean, I love his family.”

Fletcher became engaged to Aaron’s younger brother Jordan during last year’s Bachelorette season finale, which brought the Rodgers Family drama to a whole new light.

“I miss my brother a lot,” Jordan said on the show. “Especially in moments like this, because my family means so much.”

The drama started after Aaron and Munn met at the 49th Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2014, when sources say he pulled away from his family after they expressed their disapproval of Munn.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source said at the time. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

“I had no idea [who he was],” Munn told Conan O’Brien in January 2015. “When I met him, I said, ‘So, what do you do?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I play football.’” She added: “All I saw was that he was really attractive. I didn’t really care what he did.”

A year after Aaron and Munn got together, he spoke fondly of her, calling her a “huge supporter.”

“She’s a huge encourager and a huge supporter,” he told ESPN. “She’s put some of her own career goals on hold for me, to encourage me in achieving my own,” he said at the time. “With Olivia, I have that person who is in my corner always, is willing to make me a priority and be understanding with my life and everything that comes with it.”

Aaron’s father Ed also hinted at the rift when he said “fame can change things” in a New York Times interview in January 2017. That same month, news surfaced that Aaron and Munn weren’t happy with Ed’s comments, and Munn reportedly “liked” fan comments on Instagram slamming the family.

At the end of January, rumors swirled around a potential engagement for Aaron and Munn after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Since then, things have been quiet on the Rodgers front, aside from JoJo’s comments yesterday. Munn and Rodgers were last seen together on Valentine’s Day, while her most recent photo of him on Instagram was on January 2.

