Oliver Stone Blasts Donald Trump At Writers Guild Awards

At the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, Oliver Stone did the typical celebrity routine during his speech and blasted President Donald Trump. However, the three-time Oscar winner took it to an entirely different level and blamed the American political system itself firing shots at both Republicans and Democrats alike.

“It’d be remiss of me not to remind you, especially you younger writers, that you can be critical of your government and your society,” the Natural Born Killers director said while accepting the Laurel Award at the ceremony. “You don’t have to fit in. It’s fashionable now to take shots at Republicans and Trump and avoid the Obamas and Clintons. But remember this: In the 13 wars we’ve started over the last 30 years and the $14 trillion we’ve spent, and the hundreds of thousands of lives that have perished from this earth, remember that it wasn’t one leader but a system, both Republican and Democrat. It’s a system that has been perpetuated under the guise that these are just wars justifiable in the name of our flag.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 70-year-old filmmaker continued his speech became more and more bleak saying that the “country has become more prosperous for many but in the name of that wealth we cannot justify our system as a center for the world’s values. But we continue to create such chaos and wars.”

“No need to go through the victims, but we know we’ve intervened in more than 100 countries,” said Stone. “It’s war of some kind. In the end, it’s become a system leading to the death of this planet and the extinction of us all. I fought these people who [perpetuate] war for most of my life. It’s important to remember: If you believe in what you’re saying and you can stay the course, you can make the difference. I urge you to find a way to remain alone with yourself, listen to your silences, not always in a writers room. Try to find not what the crowd wants so you can be successful, but try instead to find the true inner meaning of your life here on Earth, and never give up in your heart with your fight for peace, decency, and telling the truth.”

What are your thoughts about Oliver Stone‘s commentary about Donald Trump and the American system at the Writers Guild Awards?

Up Next: Lindsay Lohan Defends Donald Trump: ‘If You Can’t Beat Him, Join Him’ | Donald Trump’s Inauguration Poster Has One Massive Problem | CeeLo’s Golden Grammy Outfit Gets Photoshopped Into Trump’s House, Hilarity Ensues

[H/T Deadline]