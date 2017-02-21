Former NYPD Psychologist Confesses To Shooting Sleeping Husband In The Head

Emily Dearden pleaded guilty on Friday to shooting her real estate developer husband in the head while he slept back in 2013. Luckily, Kenneth Dearden survived the incident and is pursuing a lawsuit that alleges Emily committed the crime so she could reunite with a former lover in Texas.

48-year-old Dearden entered a guilty plea on the charges of attempted first-degree murder.

On November 14, 2013, Kenneth awoke in the middle of the night to a pain in his head. After being transported to a nearby hospital, Dearden learned he had been shot in the head.

The victim spent eight days in the hospital and underwent many surgeries to have the .22 caliber bullet removed from his jaw. Kenneth and Emily’s children were sleeping only a few feet from the couple when the shooting occurred.

Emily’s initial statement to the police alleged that someone broke into their home and knocked her unconscious before the shooting took place.

A year after the shooting, with no suspects being arrested, Kenneth issues a lawsuit claiming that Emily was responsible for the injury.

According to the lawsuit, “With [Kenneth] no longer in the picture, [Emily] could avoid a contentious divorce, keep the marital home and never admit the marriage infidelity to any family and friends.”

In the lawsuit, Kenneth also says the shooting was a “sadistic attack by the adulterous wife on her husband.”

A week after the lawsuit was issued, Emily was arrested on the murder charges.

Dearden resigned from the NYPD last week and faces up to 15 years in jail.

