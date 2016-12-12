North Carolina Teen Who Left Five Years Ago Found In Ohio Living Under Different Identity

A teenager girl who went missing five years ago in North Carolina has been found alive and safe in Ohio.

Rachel Natacha Owens, now 21 years old, was discovered on Friday afternoon in Columbus, according to Daily Mail. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that she assumed a false identity, and date of birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities said that Owens “left and remained away on her own will,” and also that she went to “great lengths to intentionally conceal her whereabouts.”

Owens was last seen on May 5, 2011 in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. She was reported missing after getting off her school bus at South Brunswick High School.

FBI Special Agent Rich Novelli explained that law enforcement officials worked alongside the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to chase down multiple leads in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Owens’ friends told the investigators on the case that she might have been in Mexico.

Despite indications that Owens could have runaway as far as Mexico, the FBI Charlotte Field Office said that the bureau received information back in 2014 that hinted at the possibility that the she might have been in Ohio.

The FBI was offering a $5,000 reward for any information as to Owens’ whereabouts.

The investigators have said that there was no evidence of foul play in Owens’ disappearance, and also that there are no plans to pursue any charges at this point.

Special Agent Novelli informed the media that he met with Owens’ family on Friday and informed them that she was found alive and safe. He continued by saying that the family can “move on with rebuilding their relationship.”

“Sheriff [John] Ingram and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are extremely grateful to all of those who submitted tips and leads to detectives that ultimately led to finding Rachel,” the news release said.

What are your thoughts on this North Carolina teen being discovered in Ohio with a new identity?

[H/T Daily Mail]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!