Nicki Minaj Goes Topless In Wild Chanel Boots

Nicki Minaj left almost nothing to the imagination in her latest wildly sexy snap. The “Anaconda” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a topless photo that will make your heart skip a beat.

The 34-year-old musician captioned the photo: “When u a stripper but lately u really been thinkin bout leaving the game…by Chanel…@grizzleemusic.”

In the risqué pic, Nicki Minaj is seated topless on a bed while rocking a pair of glitzy calf-length Chanel boots. Her ample cleavage and curvaceous derriere are on full display as she stares at the camera with wide eyes. To complete her look, Minaj rocked a pair of flashy red sunglasses.

Nicki Minaj’s loyal followers clearly were digging the racy snap as they showered the post with more than 516k likes and 6k comments in less than three hours.

The busty bombshell definitely isn’t afraid to show off her famous hourglass shape. This past weekend, Minaj went full Daft Punk when she shared a sizzling hot cleavage-filled photo that showed her rocking a pair of space-age sunglasses.

Minaj captioned the photo: “Issa #FruitRollUp u eat those? – Shades by the great #AlexanderMcQueen.

The photo shows Nicki Minaj wearing the bizarre headgear while sporting a skintight top that accentuates her voluptuous bod. She is seated with her hands folded together on top of her head while her stick straight hair flows down past her hips.

Nicki posted several looks at the sexy red getup on Instagram. One of them showed her without the sunglasses, and in a squat position that brought all the attention to her curvy booty.

