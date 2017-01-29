Nicki Minaj Posts Steamy Teaser Photos That Could Break Instagram

Nicki Minaj is currently working on a new music video. The “Anaconda” rapper is giving the internet a sneak peek at her new video with a few behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram page. Needless to say, Minaj flaunts all of her curves. If the photos are this racy, it’s hard to imagine what the music video will look like.

Ima run up on ya 🏃🏾‍♀️⬆️ A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

The video is for Diplo’s new song “Run Up,” which features Minaj and PartyNextDoor. In a few of the photos, Minaj is rocking a denim jumper that is low cut, but tight so it clings in all the right places. She is sporting long braids pulled high up in a ponytail, as well as a pair of high, kick-ass Lou Boutin heels. Of course, this wouldn’t be Nicki Minaj if she wasn’t also wearing some sort of statement piece. For this video, she decided to represent her favorite pin-up role model, Barbie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Minaj isn’t just sporting a denim jumper, she also featured a photo of herself completely flawless in a high cut, flame red, one-piece swimsuit. In the photo she is leaning against a white post, her tattoos showing, looking amazing. It’s almost as if she doesn’t have a care in the world. She just wants to rock her swimsuit.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:25am PST

As it turns out, “Run Up” recently made it into the top 10 worldwide on iTunes, which is quite the feat. Congrats on the top 10. We can’t wait to see the video.

Next: Brielle Biermann Defends Herself Against Plastic Surgery Rumors | Kim Kardashian’s Booty Is Back | LindsayLohan Returns To Instagram In An Unexpected Way

[H/T Instagram]