Nick Cannon: Mariah Carey Confronted Me About Ex-Girlfriend’s Baby News

You can’t hide anything from Mariah Carey!

Nick Cannon revealed during an interview with Power 106 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, confronted him about his baby news with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier,” Cannon shared while talking about his soon-to-be third child. “I don’t know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, ‘Mm-hmm, I heard about you out here in these streets.’”

News that Cannon was expecting a child with Bell was confirmed in November, Us Weekly reports. The America’s Got Talent host said his kids with Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, are “super excited” about the new baby.

“[It was] never an ‘oops baby.’ I’m so calculated with my moves,” Cannon added of the pregnancy. “I’ve always wanted five kids. … Just because my marriage was over didn’t mean I couldn’t continue my family.”

Originally posted on Womnista.com.

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!