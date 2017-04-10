Watch: News Anchor Remains Composed While Reporting on Accident in Which Husband Died

An Indian news anchor learned the heartbreaking news of her husband’s death in the middle of a breaking news report, but maintained her composure and continued reporting.

Supreet Kaur is a senior anchor with IBC24, and was on-air Saturday morning, when reports came in of a deadly car crash, which left three people dead and two injured.

As she spoke on the phone to a reporter to get more information about accident, she realized it was likely her husband, who was in that area in a similar vehicle, had been involved.

“She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air,” IBC24 editor in chief Ravi Kant Mittal said, according to CNN.

As soon as she got off air, Kaur reportedly broke down as her coworkers confirmed her husband’s death.

