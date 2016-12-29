New Update Surfaces On Rob Kardashian Being Admitted To The Hospital

Rob Kardashian is now out of the emergency room after having a medical scare that arose from complications with diabetes. The reality star spent the night at the medical center, but he is now stable and back at home.

On Wednesday night, Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner were filmed entering the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to Rob told E! News that Rob is stabilized and that his condition is not life-threatening.

Rob checked himself into the hospital late on Wednesday night. An insider told People, Rob “recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related.” Fortunately he was able to get himself to the ER before anything serious happened.

The source said that the 29-year-old “hasn’t been taking care of himself, and that’s why he’s now sick again.”

Last year, Rob was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes. During an episode of his E! series Rob & Chyna, the reality star revealed that his nutritionist told him he was “completely free” of the disease. In light of the fact that neither type 1 nor type 2 diabetes can be cured, Rob’s symptoms clearly got out of control again.

“Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed,” the source said. “And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Rob has likely been extremely stressed given the highly publicized turmoil that has been going down in his personal life. Earlier in December, the Arthur George socks creator had a blowout fight of epic proportions with Chyna after her Instagram account was hacked. She allegedly called him “fat,” “lazy,” and there were messages that indicated Chyna might possibly have been cheating on Rob.

The two seemingly put the issue behind them as they shared videos on social media from their holiday celebrations. The celebrity couple came together over the weekend in order to spend Christmas with their daughter Dream Kardashian. The on-again, off-again lovebirds were able to soak in some quality time with their newborn baby girl, but were noticeably absent from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Even party.

We wish Rob Kardashian a speedy recovery.

MORE Rob & Chyna: Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency | Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures That Show A Lot Of Skin | Kardashian Family Burns Black Chyna On Social Media | Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together for Dream’s First Christmas | Was Blac Chyna Invited To Kardashian Christmas?

[H/T E! News, People]