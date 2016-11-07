New Renegades Trailer Is A Chopper Filled, Tank Heavy Good Time

“The only thing more dangerous than the mission is this team of Renegades.”

The official trailer for EuropaCorp’s upcoming Navy SEAL action flick, Renegades, has been released and it looks like a thrill ride of epic proportions. In the two minute clip, there’s a slew of explosions, tanks wreaking havoc on the European terrain, and heavy gunfire.

“Do you have any idea the storm you created?” J.K. Simmons’ character barks at the beginning of the trailer.

The group of five Navy SEALS likely do not have any idea kind of idea of the storm they are about to create because as the trailer goes on, the action gets extremely intense in what looks like a film that promises an edge of your seat heist.

The plot for the film follows a team of Navy SEALS on assignment in a war-stricken country in Europe in 1995. The group discovers the location of buried treasure at the bottom of a lake, which they explain is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The SEALS go rogue in an effort to orchestrate a heist and then return the gold to its rightful owners. The plan goes awry when an enemy receives word of their plans and the boys only have 10 hours to successfully complete the mission.

“5 Navy SEALS. 1 impossible heist,” the graphics on the trailer read.

The star-studded cast of Renegades, which was originally titled The Lake, includes Academy award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man), Sullivan Stapleton (300: Rise of an Empire, Blindspot), Sylvia Hoeks (The Best Offer, The Storm), Ewen Bremner (Snatch, Black Hawk Down), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Dracula Untold), Charlie Bewley (Like Crazy, The Twilight Saga), Clemens Shick (Casino Royale, Enemy at the Gates), and Dimitri Leonidas (The Monuments Men, Rosewater).

Renegades is directed by Steve Quale. His last film was Into The Storm, which cleared $161 million at the global box office, according to Deadline. Quale is also responsible for directing Final Destination 5, and TV Movie Superfire.

The script for the original story was penned by Richard Wenk (Expendables 2, The Equalizer) & Luc Besson (Taken, Lucy)

Renegades is looking at a release date on Super Bowl weekend in 2017 on February 3.

EuropaCorp has been successful in Super Bowl weekend releases as the last film they launched on that weekend was Taken, which raked in $24.7 million.

