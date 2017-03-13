New Photos Show Tattoo Angelina Jolie Got To Honor Brad Pitt Before Divorce

Angelina Jolie is well-known for her love of tattoos. Just ask her ex, Billy Bob Thornton, of whom she got a tribute tattoo while they were together and then promptly had removed when they split up.

Well, now it turns out she did the same thing with Brad Pitt just months before their messy separation.

In never before seen pictures, tattoo’s that Jolie had done in Cambodia are said to be partnered with tattoos that Pitt reportedly got. Ajarn Noo Kanpai, an ex Thai monk who did other ink work on the A-list actress, was flown all the was from Bangkok to give the couple complimenting tattoos that were supposedly done “to symbolically bind them as husband and wife.”

It’s probably safe to say now that this experiment did not go according to plan, considering that Jolie and Pitt are in the midst of a very high-profile and ugly divorce/custody battle.

The tattoos in question that she acquired last year are three mystical “sak yant” back markings from Kanpai, a style which encompasses animal shapes, lines of script, and geometric patterns.

Kanpai is a master of the ancient handheld method, which sees the artist using steel rods mounted with a surgical steel needle to apply the tattoos to skin. This method is said to be more painful than using a tattoo gun but is also supposedly more accurate as well.

While no pictures of Brat Pitt’s tattoo have shown up as of yet, he reportedly had Kanpai tattoo a Buddhist symbol on the left side of his stomach.

Kanpai is based out of Bangkok, and his designs are said to cost “thousands of pounds.” In addition to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, he has also done tattoo work on many other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez.

Back in 2003 and 2004, Kanpai first did tattoo work on Jolie, giving her the highly recognizable Bengal tiger tattoo she has on her lower back.

